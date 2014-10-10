Jeroen Dijsselbloem participates in a discussion on the global economy during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meeting in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON The sustainability of Greek debt should not become a problem, because Athens has exceeded expectations in terms of reforming its public finances and regaining market trust, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, said on Friday.

"I don't expect debt sustainability for Greece to become a problem," Dijsselbloem told the Atlantic Council in Washington.

"Greece has done better than expected," he said referring to the terms of the last bailout for Greece agreed in November 2012. He said Greece had reached a primary surplus in its budget and regained some access to financial markets.

"Greece has done very well, at a high price, but they exceeded expectations," Dijsselbloem said.

He said euro zone finance ministers would discuss if Athens needed further euro zone assistance in November and December.

The euro zone bailout for Greece comes to a close at the end of the year, although assistance form the International Monetary Fund would continue until early 2016.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Simao)