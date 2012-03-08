Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund will discuss Greece's new bailout programme in a meeting tentatively scheduled for March 15, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday, although he cautioned that approval of funding for Athens depended on completion of agreed prior actions.
The meeting was originally set for March 13, according to IMF board sources.
"The executive board meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 15 and that is of course pending completion of prior actions by Greek authorities, pending establishment of financing assurances including agreement on a private bondholder debt exchange," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.
Rice said the Fund had an interest in a successful debt exchange in Greece. "That will require a high participation rate," he told a regular news briefing.
Rice also said the IMF was preparing a staff mission to Italy in the spring for the country's annual economic review. He said timing of enhanced monitoring by the IMF of Italy's economy, agreed at a G20 leaders' summit in France last year, was up to the authorities.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.