BOGOTA Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, on Tuesday welcomed the results of Greece's bond buyback scheme, but said she would leave further comment to European economic authorities.

The results failed to meet their target by a relatively narrow margin and left lenders with a 450-million-euro hole in their plan to cut the country's huge debts.

"I will reserve my comment to the European partners and to other members of the Troika but for the moment I can only welcome the results that have been produced by the debt buyback," Lagarde said on a trip to Colombia.

Bids totalled 31.8 billion euros, a senior euro zone official said after the deadline.

Euro zone finance ministers are set to talk about the scheme in a conference call later on Tuesday, officials said.

(Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by James Dalgleish)