People stand near a Greek flag at the Acropolis in Athens May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that it had completed a review of Greece's performance under an IMF economic aid program, clearing the path to disburse a $2.26 billion (1.48 billion pounds) tranche to Athens of an IMF loan.

The payment takes the amount that Greece has received from the IMF to $8.55 billion, part of a much-larger bailout package with its euro zone partners to keep the nation from defaulting on its debts and departing the common currency bloc.

