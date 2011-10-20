WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday there were "no divergences" with European partners on the sustainability of Greece's debts.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice declined to comment on media reports that the IMF was concerned that EU projections for Greece's debt sustainability were too optimistic and that a deeper reduction is needed.

"I'd like to echo what the EU spokesman said earlier that there are no divergences between the EC and IMF and ECB on debt sustainability" of Greece, Rice told a regular news briefing. He said the next loan tranche for Greece would likely be released in early November. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)