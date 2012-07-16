Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne (R) and International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde arrive for a news conference at the Treasury in London May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

LONDON Britain's growth prospects for the next two years have worsened more than those of any other big advanced economy over the past three months, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

The sharp downgrade chimes with other economists' darkening assessments and raises questions whether a recent flurry of government measures to stimulate growth will be enough, or if it will have to ease back further on its fiscal austerity plans.

In a quarterly update to its World Economic Outlook, the IMF cut its British growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013 by 0.6 percentage points each, to just 0.2 percent and 1.4 percent respectively -- well below what Britain's official forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility, predicted in March.

By contrast, the IMF's 2012 growth forecast for advanced economies as a whole is unchanged at 1.4 percent and for 2013 it has been cut by just 0.2 percent to 1.9 percent.

Britain's economy entered its second recession in four years at the end of last year as it struggles to recover from the effects of the financial crisis.

Earlier this month the Bank of England said it would pump an extra 50 billion pounds of newly created money into the economy, its third round of monetary stimulus and taking the total to 375 billion pounds.

On Friday, the BoE and the Treasury said it would make around 80 billion pounds of cheap financing available to help banks sustain lending to households and businesses, while on Monday the government detailed 9.4 billion pounds of long-term rail infrastructure spending.

The IMF did not say why it had specifically downgraded Britain's outlook so sharply, though in a general comment about non-euro zone advanced economies, it said the euro zone debt crisis was mainly to blame. This is also the view of the BoE and Britain's government, although government efforts to reduce public spending are weighing on demand too.

The IMF said slower growth would limit the pace at which the government could reduce its budget deficit this year and next, predicting it would total 7.1 percent of GDP next year, rather than the 6.6 percent it forecast three months ago.

"(This) is fitting given the weak growth outlook," it said. "The government has appropriately maintained its commitments to balance the structural current budget within five years ... with additional consolidation in store in 2015-17."

The IMF did not say whether it was now time for Britain to temporarily abandon the deficit-cutting plan that the Conservative-Liberal Democrat government has made the centrepiece of its political strategy.

In May, the IMF said that "if growth does not build momentum and is significantly below forecasts even after substantial additional monetary stimulus and further credit easing ... fiscal adjustment would need to be reconsidered."

Temporary tax cuts and more infrastructure spending were the measures it suggested then to help the economy out of a slump.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)