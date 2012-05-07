ZURICH The head of the International Monetary Fund said it was clear that euro zone member states understood the importance of generating growth, adding that she believed the euro zone would remain in a solid state down the road.

"It's clear that partners of the euro zone have in mind the imperatives of growth," IMF chief Christine Lagarde said, at a speech at a university in Zurich on Monday.

In response to a question about the future of the euro zone, Lagarde said: "There will be bumps on the road. But it will be there and it will be solid."

Greek voters enraged by economic hardship caused by the terms of an international bailout turned on ruling parties at a weekend election, putting Greece's future in the euro zone at risk and threatening to revive Europe's debt crisis.

Equity markets fell and the euro weakened against the dollar on Monday as the election results undermined investor confidence in the bloc's ability to tackle its debt crisis.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Ron Askew)