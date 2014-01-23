WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund plans to visit Tehran later this week for its first regular assessment of Iran's economy in more than two years, IMF spokesman William Murray said on Thursday.

An IMF mission, which is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on January 25, would allow the Fund to take a closer look at the impact of Western sanctions and provide a sorely needed outside analysis of the economy and growth prospects. The IMF last visited Iran for a full economic review in July 2011.

"The overall focus of this Article 4 consultation will be on how to restore macroeconomic stability and begin addressing long-standing weaknesses in Iran's policy framework and economic structure," Murray told reporters, referring to the IMF's annual economic assessment of each of its 188 member countries.

