Giuseppe Mussari, chairman of Italy's banking association (ABI), attends a meeting at the ABI headquarters in Rome April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME The International Monetary Fund will evaluate the health of Italian banks through its Financial Sector Assessment Programme at the beginning of 2013, the head of the Italian Banking Association (ABI) said.

Giuseppe Mussari told Reuters the ABI will seek an independent valuation of banks' credit quality, for comparison with the outcome of the IMF analysis.

The last time the IMF conducted such an analysis on Italian lenders was in 2005, according to information available in the Financial Stability Board website.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Catherine Evans)