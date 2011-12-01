WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund on Thursday denied it was in talks with Italy on possible financing and said it had discussed details of a planned monitoring mission with Prime Minister Mario Monti.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said talks with Monti on enhanced IMF surveillance for the Italian economy had taken place on the sidelines of a recent euro zone meeting in Brussels.

"Mr Monti said there were important deadlines coming up with Italy (and they) wanted to take these things into consideration in planning the timing of the mission," Rice told a briefing for reporters.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)