MILAN The euro zone is on the verge of having all the necessary measures in place to tackle Spain and Italy's debt problems but it is not there yet, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist was on Wednesday quoted as saying.

Oliver Blanchard told Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera that Italy and Spain needed a plan that includes guarantees they can fund themselves on markets, as they continue with fiscal adjustment.

"In the short-term it would be crucial to have a plan for the two countries of the (euro zone) periphery," he said. "This would include not only an ongoing process of adjustment inside the countries but also a guarantee they can fund themselves. This would be conditional on them sticking to their commitments

"We are almost there but not quite at that point yet (of having a solution to the euro zone's problems)," he said.

The European Central Bank has put in place a new scheme to buy sovereign bonds. This, together with the European Stability Mechanism, gives to euro zone policymakers tools to ease borrowing costs for vulnerable countries that ask for help.

Madrid has so far dithered on a possible request for aid but in recent days some euro zone officials said a Spanish bailout request allowing the European Central Bank to buy its bonds may come next month.

Activation of the ECB bond-buying scheme would involve cooperation between the IMF and the European Central Bank in monitoring a country under the programme.

If this happens, the multilateral lender will follow its own rules, Blanchard said.

"We have our own rules and, if we were to be part (of the monitoring), we would do it in line with them," Blanchard said.

"We could not accept monitoring a programme we do not agree with."

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Patrick Graham)