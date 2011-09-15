WASHINGTON International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday she was reassured by statements from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy that Greece's future is to stay in the euro zone.

"It's a clear indication from them, who are the two clear leaders from an economic point of view in that euro zone of 17 members, that the future of Greece is within the euro zone," Lagarde told a forum in Washington. "That seems to be very strongly entrenched as a view for both of them."

She said the German and French leaders statement also echoes commitments made in late July by all euro zone states to support Greece.

"One of the guiding principles is, as long as a country in difficulty under a program performs its obligations, the members of the euro zone will support it financially, without a cap, without a limitation. Now that's a very strong and bold statement," Lagarde added.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)