WASHINGTON The head of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday vowed the global lender will stand by troubled Greece and said uncertainty over the future of the euro zone was clouding the horizon for the Spanish economy.

"The IMF never leaves the negotiating table," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told a group of reporters during a roundtable interview. "We are in Greece at the moment ... and we are engaged in dialogue with the Greek authorities."

An IMF negotiating team is currently in Athens as part of a troika of international lenders, including the European Commission and European Central Bank, poring over ways to help the highly indebted country, which has narrowly dodged bankruptcy.

Lagarde said, however, Greece could do more to address its problems, including by collecting more taxes from the wealthy to boost government revenues and improving structural reforms.

The IMF has recently come under attack from private economists over its handling of the euro zone crisis. They question whether the IMF can remain truly independent and give candid advice while working as part of a 'troika" in countries like Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

Addressing those concerns, Lagarde said: "Will the IMF lose its credibility in the process? I will do everything I can to avoid that."

Turning to Spain, Lagarde again praised Spanish efforts to cut its budget deficit and make its economy more competitive through reforms. But she said those efforts were largely being undermined by investor uncertainty over the future of the euro zone.

Spain's struggling economy, which continues in recession, has been taking a beating from investors despite ambitious fiscal and structural reforms and a 100 billion euro bailout for its banks hit by the bursting of a property bubble.

Lagarde said an IMF supervised program in Spain would not demand much more than the government is already doing.

"What Spain has already done and is committing to do is not much more than we would be asking from Spain if it was in a program with the IMF," Lagarde said, calling Spain's fiscal consolidation a "huge effort".

She said, however, more could be done to address weaknesses in its banking sector, which is currently being audited.

While there were lingering concerns among investors over continued weak growth in Spain, Lagarde said there were signs of improvements evident in better-than-expected export data.

"There are factors at work to improve the Spanish economy but there are also external elements that cloud the horizon of Spain and that is the uncertainty in the euro zone in general,"

(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Neil Stempleman)