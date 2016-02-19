Dollar down, gold gains on global risks; U.S. stocks inch up
NEW YORK Geopolitical tensions over North Korea pressured the dollar against the yen and lifted gold prices on Monday, while U.S. stocks edged higher after three straight days of losses.
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund on Friday said its board re-elected Managing Director Christine Lagarde to a second five-year term, starting on July 5.
Lagarde, the only candidate nominated for the post, was elected "by consensus," the IMF said in a statement.
Lagarde, who took over the post in 2011, has overseen an easing of Europe's sovereign debt crisis and has implemented changes to give greater influence in the Fund to emerging markets including China and Brazil.
NEW YORK Crude oil prices slipped on Monday in subdued trading after a long holiday weekend following three straight weeks of gains, but strong economic growth in China and a weaker dollar limited losses.