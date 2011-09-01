WASHINGTON New IMF chief Christine Lagarde's call for a mandatory recapitalization of European banks struck a raw nerve in Europe and showed she is not afraid to challenge her former peers.

The message Lagarde delivered from the International Monetary Fund was not new -- it had been shared privately with European policymakers in the past. The difference is that the former French economy minister took the message public.

Speaking before top central bankers, finance officials and a phalanx of journalists at the Federal Reserve's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Saturday, Lagarde argued a recapitalization of European banks was urgently needed to erect a firewall against Europe's debt crisis.

European officials were inflamed by her remarks, as well as by a draft IMF assessment that European banks could face a capital shortfall of up to 200 billion euros ($287 billion).

The IMF projection is vastly higher than the 2.5 billion euros (2.2 billion pounds) cited by the European Union following bank stress tests in July.

It was not the first time the IMF's analysis has irked European politicians.

BUTTING HEADS

In 2009, the fund and Europe wrangled over bank losses in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The IMF eventually revised its methodology and cut its estimate of potential losses.

The latest debate is over the IMF's use of mark-to-market analysis in assessing Europe's capital shortfall, which tries to account for the potential for significant losses on sovereign debt held by the banks.

The extent of the pushback from Europe's politicians, who insist their bank balance sheets are just fine, took the IMF by surprise. But the reaction shows the officials got the message.

"Either she had been misinformed by her staff at the IMF, that's a possibility, or she did not have French banks in mind," Christian Noyer, head of the Bank of France, said afterward.

Emerging economies have long called on the IMF to show evenhandedness in its policy advice to member countries, even if advanced economies have shunned its analysis. Some have taken issue with what they perceived as a soft approach by the global lender in dealing with the debt crisis in eurozone countries Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

"Lagarde is evidently not treating Europeans with velvet gloves," said Jacob Kirkegaard, a research fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

"She has chosen a good subject over which to show her independence," he added.

REPEATING THE MESSAGE

While Lagarde is likely to flesh out her thinking on bank recapitalization in the run-up to meetings of financial chiefs in Washington on September 23-25, the IMF has been warning since the financial crisis erupted that some European banks were undercapitalized.

Kenneth Rogoff, a former IMF chief economist, believes the fund had shown a blind spot when it comes to dealing with Europe and its rising debts -- which he said put the institution's credibility at risk.

Lagarde's call for a forced recapitalization was a good start in what may finally be a new approach, he wrote in an online column, recalling that just a year ago senior IMF staff dismissed the European debt panic as not a serious concern.

"European officials' incensed reaction ... should serve to buttress the fund's determination to be sensible about Europe," he said. "It should start pressing forcefully for a comprehensive and credible solution to the eurozone debt crisis, a solution that will involve either partial breakup of the eurozone or fundamental constitutional reform."

The IMF is worried that European growth could slow further, or that the world economy may suffer another recession, which would worsen Europe's debt crisis and put weak banks at risk.

One way to cut the close ties between sovereigns and the banking sector is to combine credible medium-term fiscal tightening with efforts to strengthen the financial system, including requiring more capital as a bulwark against credit risks and a potential economic slowdown.

While Lagarde believes banks should first try to raise the money themselves, the difficult market conditions that have left some banks without access to wholesale funding may instead require funds from a pan-European bailout fund.

"Alas, there is little reason to believe that EU leaders will follow Lagarde's advice and inject government money into Europe's undercapitalized banks, however," Kirkegaard said, adding: "The time may come before long when they realise that they should have listened to her recommendation."

(Editing by Gary Crosse and Dan Grebler)