BRUSSELS European leaders said last week they could boost the crisis-fighting resources of the International Monetary Fund by up to 200 billion euros (167 billion pounds) as one of the ways to convince markets that money invested in euro zone debt was safe.

The 17 countries of the euro zone are to come up with 150 billion euros, while non-euro zone countries from the European Union could provide another 50 billion. The leaders said they expected non-European countries to contribute too.

Mexico, which now chairs the Group of 20 heavyweight economies, sees broad consensus among its member countries for an increase in IMF resources in the first months of 2012.

EU leaders set December 19 as the deadline to decide which EU country would contribute how much. Below are pledges made by various countries on the IMF resource boost since Dec 9.

EURO ZONE

GERMANY

The Bundesbank said it would be prepared to provide additional bilateral loans of up to 45 billion euros. But it would only be willing to do so if other EU and non-EU countries also provide additional funds.

ESTONIA

Estonian Prime Minister Andrus Ansip is in favour of joining other euro zone countries in contributing bilateral loans to the IMF, but needs to agree the technical details, the government's communication office said.

BELGIUM

Belgium would lend around 9.5 billion euros to the IMF, Belgian Central Bank Governor Luc Coene said.

THE NETHERLANDS

The Dutch parliament will support proposals to provide extra money to the International Monetary Fund as part of a solution to the euro zone debt crisis. The Netherlands, via its central bank, would lend a maximum of 17 billion euros to the IMF.

NON-EURO ZONE EU

BRITAIN

Downing Street said it did not expect Britain to commit more than an additional 10 billion pounds ($15.5 billion) to the IMF.

SWEDEN

The Swedish central bank said it was ready to lend up to 100 billion Swedish crowns ($14.3 billion) to the IMF to help it support the euro zone.

LITHUANIA

Lithuania cannot afford to join other European countries in making a bilateral loan to the International Monetary Fund, the finance ministry spokeswoman said.

CZECH REPUBLIC

The Czech government should ask the central bank to free up reserves for a loan to the IMF only if all other countries outside the euro zone would give loans and Prague would be threatened by isolation if it does not, the Czech prime minister was quoted as saying. The Czech share would be about 3.5 billion euros, under a planned agreed by EU states last week.

WORLD

UNITED STATES

The United States has been wary of additional resources for the International Monetary Fund to help Europe.

JAPAN

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi expressed caution about any potential contribution by Japan to a rescue fund through the IMF, saying Japan would cooperate where it can but only after Europe comes up with a thorough scheme and resources needed to build a fire wall and prevent contagion of the debt crisis.

CANADA

Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said more resources for the IMF was a decision for the government and that it would be taken in the context of a clearly specified resource need for resources for the global economy, not just Europe.

RUSSIA

Russia is committed to giving at least $10 billion through the International Monetary Fund to support Europe's efforts to stave off financial crisis, a Russian presidential aide said.

