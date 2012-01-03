BRUSSELS European leaders said on Dec 9 they could boost the crisis-fighting resources of the International Monetary Fund by up to 200 billion euros (167 billion pounds) as one of the ways to convince markets that money invested in euro zone debt was safe.

The 17 countries of the euro zone will come up with 150 billion euros, while non-euro zone countries from the European Union could provide up to 50 billion. The leaders said they expected non-European countries to contribute too.

Mexico, which now chairs the Group of 20 heavyweight economies, sees broad consensus among its member countries for an increase in IMF resources in the first months of 2012.

Below are pledges made by various countries on the IMF resource boost since Dec 9.

EURO ZONE

GERMANY

The Bundesbank will provide bilateral loans of up to 45 billion euros to the IMF if other EU and non-EU countries also provide additional funds.

ESTONIA

Estonian Prime Minister Andrus Ansip is in favour of joining other euro zone countries in contributing bilateral loans to the IMF, but needs to agree the technical details, the government's communication office said.

BELGIUM

Belgium would lend around 9.5 billion euros to the IMF, Belgian Central Bank Governor Luc Coene said.

THE NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands, via its central bank, would lend a maximum of 17 billion euros to the IMF.

NON-EURO ZONE EU

POLAND

Poland will lend 6.3 billion euros to the IMF.

BRITAIN

Downing Street said it did not expect Britain to commit more than an additional 10 billion pounds ($15.5 billion) to the IMF.

SWEDEN

The Swedish central bank said it was ready to lend up to 100 billion Swedish crowns ($14.3 billion) to the IMF to help it support the euro zone.

LITHUANIA

Lithuania said it would not contribute because it cannot afford to.

LATVIA

The Baltic state is just about to exit a bailout programme led by the International Monetary Fund and European Union. Latvian Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis has said his country will not contribute any funds to the IMF boost.

CZECH REPUBLIC

The Czech Republic could contribute about 3.5 billion euros.

WORLD

UNITED STATES

The United States has been wary of additional resources for the International Monetary Fund to help Europe.

JAPAN

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi expressed caution about any potential contribution by Japan to a rescue fund through the IMF, saying Japan would cooperate where it can but only after Europe comes up with a thorough scheme and resources needed to build a fire wall and prevent contagion of the debt crisis.

CANADA

Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Dec 22 he would support the idea of more money for the IMF if all the Group of 20 nations agreed to pay in more.

RUSSIA

Russia is committed to giving at least $10 billion through the International Monetary Fund to support Europe's efforts to stave off financial crisis, a Russian presidential aide said.

NORWAY

Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg said his country was ready to lend up to 6 billion Special Drawing Rights, an internal IMF unit of account equal to 7 billion euros, to the IMF.

(Additional reporting by Patrick Lannin in Stockholm; Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)