International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde listens to Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono during a meeting at the presidential office in Jakarta July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved changes to its rules on monitoring the world's economies, which now make it mandatory for the IMF to assess whether one country's policies are negatively influencing the international monetary system.

Until now, IMF assessments of economic spillovers was voluntary but the recent financial crisis showed that the policies of one country can easily impact others.

"While oversight of members' exchange rate policies remains at the core of Fund surveillance under the articles, the new decision will provide a basis for the Fund to engage more effectively with members on domestic economic and financial policies," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.

