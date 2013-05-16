FTSE edges up as Babcock, GKN gain
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being held back by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
WARSAW The International Monetary Fund urged Poland's central bank on Thursday to continue cutting interest rates "without delay" to give a boost to the country's weakening economic growth.
IMF said it expected Poland's economy, which came within a whisker of recession in the first quarter, to grow by 1.2 percent this year before bouncing back to 2.2 percent expansion in 2014.
"Despite its resilience in recent years and very strong fundamentals, the Polish economy has slowed marketly," the fund said in a statement. "With limited fiscal space, monetary policy remains the main tool through which macroeconomic policies can support the economy."
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; writing by Chris Borowski; editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
LONDON Billionaire British retailer Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to pension schemes of the now-collapsed department store chain BHS which he sold for one pound to a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.
LONDON Nissan wants the British government to help it source more components in Britain to ensure the carmaker complies with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the European Union's customs union.