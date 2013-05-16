WARSAW The International Monetary Fund urged Poland's central bank on Thursday to continue cutting interest rates "without delay" to give a boost to the country's weakening economic growth.

IMF said it expected Poland's economy, which came within a whisker of recession in the first quarter, to grow by 1.2 percent this year before bouncing back to 2.2 percent expansion in 2014.

"Despite its resilience in recent years and very strong fundamentals, the Polish economy has slowed marketly," the fund said in a statement. "With limited fiscal space, monetary policy remains the main tool through which macroeconomic policies can support the economy."

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; writing by Chris Borowski; editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)