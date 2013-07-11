WASHINGTON Portugal should continue its implementation of the conditions under its bailout from international lenders to ensure its economy and finances can recover, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

Portugal was thrown into political disarray last week after the resignation of its foreign minister, a critic of the austerity program that is required under the euro zone country's bailout from the International Monetary Fund, European Commission and European Central Bank.

"I wouldn't really comment on political events, but would simply say that Portugal has made solid progress under the joint ECB/EC/IMF program, with great determination and sacrifices of the Portuguese people," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said. "It's important that the record of strong implementation continues, so that recovery can take hold."

Analysts say Portugal could be forced to negotiate a second bailout if stability does not return quickly.

