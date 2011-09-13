WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said control of expenditures and spending cuts in Portugal will be vital as IMF-EU program discussions turn to the country's 2012 budget within the next few weeks.

Poul Thomsen, IMF mission chief to Portugal, said the adjustment program in Portugal was broadly on track despite fiscal slippages in 2011, which had created a gap of about 0.6 percent of gross domestic product next year.

An IMF staff report urged Portugal to "strengthen spending control and reduce wasteful expenditure."

An IMF technical mission will begin discussions with the Portuguese authorities next week on the 2012 budget, before a full mission visits Lisbon in November to assess developments in the program.

The IMF has called for a "first bold move" to cut government social security contributions, a key measure in the IMF's opinion to improve Portugal's competitiveness.

"While the exact amount has to be decided, we think the cuts should be in the range of 2 percent of GDP," said Hossein Samiei, an official in the IMF's European Department.

"Unless the first move is bold the impact that is required in order to change relative prices or the real exchange will not be sufficient," he added.

Samiei said it was important that vulnerable households are also protected as the government makes the cuts.

Thomsen dismissed talk of tensions with the government on the magnitude of the cuts, saying: "Our expectation is that the government will take a bold step in this area and if not we would want to hear what other ideas it has."

Meanwhile, Portugal faces limited direct impacts from the worsening Greek debt crisis but has not been unable to escape broader investor concerns about the financial health of euro zone periphery states, Thomsen said.

"The direct channels of contagion are relatively limited," Thomsen told reporters, a day after the IMF approved a 3.98 billion euro (3.4 billion pound) disbursement to Portugal under a 78 billion euro IMF-EU financing package.

Portugal was the third euro zone country after Greece and Ireland to turn to the IMF for funding as a debt crisis in Europe spread.

"There is no doubt the continued uncertainty about the periphery is affecting Portugal unfavourably," said Thomsen, pointing at debt downgrades by credit rating agencies and questions about Portugal's fiscal adjustment.

Thomsen said there was little exposure by Portuguese banks to Greek debt and direct trade links between the countries are limited.

He said the country also had significant protection from IMF-EU financing for the first year "over and above what is needed to cover long-term financing needs and the deficit."

The IMF report also said Portugal's public debt was sustainable, peaking at 115 percent of GDP in 2012, but remains vulnerable to economic shocks. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Editing by Gary Crosse)