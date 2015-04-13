A sign is seen outside the headquarters Germany's federal bank Deutsche Bundesbank in Frankfurt, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT A top policymaker from Germany's Bundesbank urged on Monday global finance officials to push through reforms of the International Monetary Fund currently being held up by the United States.

Last year, officials from the Group of 20 leading economies and representatives for all IMF member nations gave the U.S. until the end of 2014 to ratify long-delayed IMF reforms which would give a more powerful voice to emerging market countries like China.

Talking to journalists, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret addressed IMF quota reform: "This is important so that member countries are appropriately represented at the IMF, and so that financial contributions and voting rights in the fund are more in line."

