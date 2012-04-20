Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
WASHINGTON Financial leaders from the world's 20 biggest developing and developed economies will agree to increase the resources of the International Monetary Fund by $400 billion (248 billion pounds) or more, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday.
"We have been aiming at around 400 billion or beyond, and I am confident we will reach this objective in the G20 meeting today," Rehn told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of 20.
"This $400 billion dollars is clearly sufficient to create a credible safety net," he said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Tim Ahmann)
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.