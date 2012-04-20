WASHINGTON Financial leaders from the world's 20 biggest developing and developed economies will agree to increase the resources of the International Monetary Fund by $400 billion (248 billion pounds) or more, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday.

"We have been aiming at around 400 billion or beyond, and I am confident we will reach this objective in the G20 meeting today," Rehn told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of 20.

"This $400 billion dollars is clearly sufficient to create a credible safety net," he said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Tim Ahmann)