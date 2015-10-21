MOSCOW The International Monetary Fund urged the Russian central bank on Wednesday to remain hawkish in its interest rate policy decisions until inflation expectations are curbed.

The central bank will meet on Oct. 30 to decide whether to ease lending conditions to help the economy out of recession or to keep rates high enough to fight inflation at double-digit levels.

In its six policy decisions so far this year, the central bank cut rates five times and held them once in September, when consumer price inflation came in higher than expected at 15.7 percent due to a weakening rouble.

"It's very important that the central bank does not rush into decreasing rates before actually making sure that expectations around inflation are anchored," the IMF's Russia representative, Gabriel Di Bella, told an Association of European Businesses briefing in Moscow.

Di Bella told Reuters per email later that monetary policy implementation has been "appropriate and timely so far".

Russia's central bank switched to targeting inflation as its main policy tool from the exchange rate only a year ago.

"It takes time to transition to inflation targeting," Di Bella said in the email. "As the central bank builds a track record as an inflation targeter, and inflation rates decrease, one would expect to see inflation expectations adjust faster and become more forward looking."

A poll released by the central bank last week showed that 69 percent of those asked expected prices to continue rising at the same rate or faster within a year.

The poll also showed that in September, 70 percent of Russians said they doubted the central bank can bring inflation down to its target of 4 percent by the end of 2017, up from 60 percent a month earlier.

Di Bella said that inflation rate should decline in the next 12-18 months given the economic downturn, tighter fiscal policy for 2016, and a more stable exchange rate.

"Thus, as inflation resumes its downward trend and inflation expectations return to a declining path there should be room for further easing interest rates," he said in his email.

The IMF projects that Russia's gross domestic product (GDP)will shrink 3.8 percent this year, due to declining oil prices and sanctions imposed on Russia for its role in the Ukrainian crisis.

"Contraction is going to be important, but it could have been ... much worse," Di Bella said.

But he said that did not mean recovery would follow as was the case after the 2008/2009 financial crisis. After contracting 7.8 percent in 2009, the economy grew 4.5 percent in 2010.

"What we had in 2009 were shocks that were more temporary in nature and what seems to be the case right now is that the shocks are ... not very short term," Di Bella said. "They're shocks that are more persistent."

He said that a fast and steep rebound in oil prices was not probable and if crude oscillates between $50 and $55 per barrel next year, GDP growth would remain around zero or "mildly negative" and then recover gradually to a long-term rate of about 1.5 percent.

"1.5 percent is not too bad, if you compare it with mature economies, but for emerging economies like Russia with all the resources that this country has is a little bit too low," Di Bella said.

The Russian central bank forecasts GDP will decline by 3.9-4.4 percent in 2015 and by 0.5-1 percent in 2016.

