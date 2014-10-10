European shares gain on basic resource, oil stocks; Zodiac plummets
LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
WASHINGTON Spain's banking sector should pass the European Central Bank's asset quality review and stress tests without any difficulty, Spain's central bank governor Luis Linde said on Friday.
The ECB will publish the results of the assessment of bank assets in the euro zone's top banks and their resilience to potential shocks on Oct. 26.
"We are very calm about this examination," Linde told a DBRS business lunch. "I think Spanish banks will pass the examination without any difficulty," he said, adding the sector has undergone major consolidation in recent years.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 3 percent, putting the lender on track to be back in private ownership within the next few months.
TOKYO/BERLIN Germany will press G20 members to sign off on a set of principles including free trade at this week's meeting of the group's financial leaders, in what the Trump administration may perceive as a challenge to its more protectionist stance.