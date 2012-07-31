WASHINGTON A team from the International Monetary Fund will visit Ukraine in September to assess the cash-strapped country's budget plans, a top Ukrainian official said on Tuesday.

Ukraine has been hoping to persuade the IMF to resume a frozen bailout program by the end of the year.

Valery Khoroshovsky, first deputy prime minister, told Reuters through a translator he met with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Tuesday and reached "a general understanding that in September that IMF representatives will come to Ukraine to assess our budget planning for 2013."

The IMF froze a $15 billion (9.5 billion pounds) loan program for Ukraine after the government failed to raise gas prices at home and carry out other unpopular reforms.

With a parliamentary election in October, the Kiev government has balked at taking the politically risky step of raising gas and heating prices for Ukrainian households by 30 to 50 percent, as pressed by the IMF.

Khoroshovsky said he told Lagarde raising the prices would create a social crisis unless Ukraine first developed a system to help the most vulnerable parts of its population cope.

He declined to characterize Lagarde's response, but said the IMF's main concern was Ukraine's macro-economic stability and the Kiev government recognizes it has more work to do on that.

"We understand that without resolving all key problems, the financing will not be unfrozen. So we agreed that we need to ensure macro-economic stability as the basic precondition and then we will work to resolve all other subjects," he said.

