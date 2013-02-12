KIEV Ukraine will continue talks with the International Monetary Fund aimed at securing a new $15 billion (9.6 billion pounds) loan programme after the departure of the Fund's mission from Kiev on Tuesday, the Ukrainian government said.

The Kiev government has been in talks with a visiting IMF delegation since January 29 on a possible new stand-by agreement which will help it service foreign debt repayments set to peak at about $9 billion this year. Money owed by Ukraine to the IMF itself accounts for about two-thirds of that sum.

"The (IMF) mission will carry out technical work in Washington and prepare the next round of talks," Vitaly Lukyanenko, a spokesman for prime minister Mykola Azarov, said.

"The mission is studying Ukraine's fiscal, exchange rate, monetary and energy policies," he said.

Asked whether a memorandum on a new loan deal had been drafted, Lukyanenko said: "We are not at that stage yet."

Interest will focus on what concessions the Kiev government might be ready to make to meet the Washington-based Fund, one of its biggest foreign lenders.

Ukraine has, to date, signed seven loan deals with the Fund.

But the last one, which was also for $15 billion, was suspended in early 2011 part way through after the Kiev government refused to raise gas and heating prices for consumers.

State subsidies to gas consumed by households contribute to a budget deficit and the IMF has long been pressing the Kiev government to end them.

Analysts say the IMF is likely to insist again on adjusting utility prices under any new agreement, although such a step is certain to be unpopular with ordinary Ukrainians.

Ukraine's budget deficit doubled last year to $6.7 billion or 3.8 percent of gross domestic product as President Viktor Yanukovich's government boosted spending in the run-up to the October parliamentary election.

(Reporting by Natalya Zinets, Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Balmforth)