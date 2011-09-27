WASHINGTON In the two months since taking the helm of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde has made two bold decisions.

In a swift one-two punch, she confronted both European bankers and the region's political leaders, demanding more aggressive action to prevent the euro-zone debt crisis from spilling beyond Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

She declared publicly that European banks faced huge exposure to souring sovereign debts and needed more capital, which angered Europe's leadership, but also forced them to confront what had only been whispered in private.

Lagarde also blamed the politicians for creating a "dangerous new phase" in the global recovery by their bickering over budget deficits and their indecision over how to stem the crisis.

"This vicious cycle is gaining momentum and, frankly, it has been exacerbated by policy indecision and political dysfunction," she bluntly stated in a speech at the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole conference in August.

Her frankness in speaking uncomfortable truths is putting a distinct stamp on her leadership.

CANDID AND CALMING

IMF insiders, speaking through a weekend of talks among global finance officials, said Lagarde's candor and clarity are no different in private meetings with government ministers. It is proving important in forcing officials to move faster in finding solutions at a critical turning point for Europe and the world economy.

"There is definitely a big change of style," one IMF official said. "Lagarde is great at appeasement, smoothing over conflicts ... calming tempers."

This contrasts sharply with her predecessor Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who resigned suddenly on May 18 after he was charged with sexually assaulting a hotel maid in New York.

Charges against him were dismissed in August after court prosecutors lost faith in his accuser's credibility.

Persuasive and charismatic in private, Strauss-Kahn was verbose and opaque in public. His grasp of economic issues was immense but his style was one of a political operator, pulling strings within the complex international machinery to push his own objectives.

The 55-year-old Lagarde's contrasting approach was bearing fruit by the end of the IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington this weekend.

While many European finance ministers and central bankers may still see Europe's problems largely as a domestic issue, they have stepped up their efforts to find ways of stabilizing the euro zone and recapitalizing its banks.

"The IMF through its (Global Financial Stability Report) and discussions helped prepare the ground and put pressure on Europeans by highlighting the trade-offs of policy measures and action," said Domenico Lombardi, a former IMF board official who is now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

While Lombardi believes U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is the weekend's winner for keeping up pressure on Europe by recommending ways to rescue their banks, he said Lagarde was able to build on that to push for decisive action.

BRIDGING DIVISIONS

Lagarde believes her role should be to bridge divisions among nations where the path forward seems almost impossible to find. This approach was evident in her public remarks at the IMF sessions. She combined candor and pragmatism as she tried to narrow differences among countries over steps needed to tackle the crisis.

The focus on the responsibility of political leaders for solving the world's economic problems was also refreshing for an institution that seldom expressed that sentiment publicly. It stripped away the conceit that finance ministers and IMF technicians, who diagnose maladies, can administer remedies.

"Our problems can be largely economic, but the solutions are essentially political solutions. We need commitment. We need courage," Lagarde implored.

As France's former finance minister, the transformation into a global leader speaking hard truths to former colleagues is notable.

It has stirred criticism, too.

Some Europeans feel a sense of betrayal and accuse Lagarde of selling out to the IMF's largest shareholder, the United States.

"The new IMF boss wants to show the world that she doesn't act and think like a European anymore," said one senior German banker and former Bundesbank official. "It's her way of saying thank you to the U.S., because without the U.S. support, she wouldn't be in that role."

Others accuse the new IMF chief of destabilizing financial markets and adding to a panicky sell-off in French bank shares with her public call for a mandatory recapitalization of European banks.

After the speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Lagarde appeared to back down from the hard line. She has never again uttered the word "mandatory" or "recapitalization," preferring to refer to "capital buffers" to shore up European banks.

She has also sought to calm markets, saying their anxieties were overdone and pointing at the "very bold measures" some European countries had taken to address their deficits, moves that were "very much below and under the radar screen."

The chief executive of the German bank was unimpressed.

"Her comments on mandatory recapitalization of European banks are so dangerous, because investors think that as a former minister of the French government, she knows more than she says. But this is not true; she simply wanted to please the U.S.," he said. (Additional reporting by Philipp Halstrick and Stella Dawson; Editing by Jan Paschal)