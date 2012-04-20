LONDON British engineer IMI reported higher first-quarter sales, helped by strength at its severe service business that serves power generation markets, and said it was optimistic of making further progress during the year.

The company, which makes power-generation equipment and valves for drink dispensers, said on Friday it expects first-half results to be in line with its estimates, after reported sales in the quarter to end-March rose 8 percent.

Analysts currently expect IMI to report earnings of 37 pence per share for the first half, on revenue of 1.09 billion pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

"We have seen good growth in both our severe service and merchandising businesses with the rest of the group trading at similar levels to last year," IMI said in a statement.

The company said first-quarter shipments at its severe service business - which makes products for the oil & gas, petrochemical, iron & steel and nuclear industries - were up about 30 percent on a reported basis.

IMI added that sales at its merchandising business - which provides bespoke merchandising displays for brand owners and retailers - had risen 14 percent during the quarter.

Shares in the company closed at 974 pence on Thursday, valuing the business at 3.1 billion pounds.

