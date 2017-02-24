Britain should stress jobs, prosperity in Brexit talks - Hammond
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
British engineering firm IMI Plc (IMI.L) said it expected organic revenue for the first half of 2017 to reflect a similar percentage reduction to the first half of the previous year, due to difficult market conditions.
The company had reported a 5 percent drop in organic revenue in the first half of 2016.
IMI's reported group revenue rose 6 percent rise to 1.65 billion pounds for the year ended Dec. 31. However, excluding favourable exchange rate movements and disposals, group revenues on an organic basis fell 5 percent.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
LONDON The deluge of cash poured into the euro zone economy in recent years by the European Central Bank appears to have finally resulted in solid - and more importantly, steady - economic growth, along with rising inflationary pressures.
LONDON British inflation is more sensitive to changes in the value of sterling and commodity prices than existing economic models suggest, Bank of England official Kristin Forbes said in a research paper released on Friday.