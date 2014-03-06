British engineer IMI Plc (IMI.L) said adjusted pretax profit for the full year rose 8 percent boosted by a surge in orders in its severe service division, which caters mainly to the energy market.

The company, a specialist in fluid control systems such as valves for process flow for power, nuclear, oil & gas and petrochemical plants, expects margins in 2014 slightly lower than the corresponding half.

Pretax profit for the year ended December 31 increased to 321.6 million pounds ($538.1 million). Revenue rose 3 percent to 1.7 billion pounds.

