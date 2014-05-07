Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON Imperial Tobacco Group posted a sharp decline in earnings on Wednesday due to planned inventory reductions in a number of markets, but stood by its full-year profit target.
For the half-year to March 31, revenue fell 5 percent to 12.7 billion pounds ($21.6 billion) on a reported basis, with operating profit down 17 percent to 999 million pounds.
To streamline supply of its cigarettes, Imperial is working with wholesalers and distributors to reduce the amount of inventory they keep on hand.
The company said the reduced stock should cut down on the time it takes for cigarettes to get from factory to consumer. The impact on first-half results was in line with the company's expectations, Chief Executive Alison Cooper told reporters.
Imperial Tobacco, which makes Davidoff and Gauloises cigarettes and is the world's No. 4 international tobacco company by market share, said its core tobacco business saw net revenue decline 5 percent, hurt also by currency fluctuations.
Excluding currency and the impact of the inventory reductions, tobacco net revenue rose 2 percent, with volume of its top growth brands rising 4 percent.
The company stood by its full-year guidance for "modest" growth in adjusted earnings per share at constant currency rates and dividend growth of at least 10 percent.
Its cost-cutting program, which includes the shutting of cigarette factories in France and England, is on track to deliver incremental savings of 60 million pounds ($101.95 million) for the full year.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Erica Billingham)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.