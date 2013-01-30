LONDON Imperial Tobacco IMT.L announced that it expects first-half profit to be hit by growing competition from the black market in cigarettes, sending its shares down by as much as 4.8 percent on Wednesday.

The European economic downturn is driving smokers towards cheaper cigarettes and Imperial said that trading conditions had worsened in a number of key markets, including Russia, towards the end of the first quarter and into January.

Imperial, the world's fourth-largest cigarette group, estimates that the legal market for cigarettes in the European Union is down by about 7 percent against this time last year.

A particular weakness for the company has been struggling economies such as Spain, where it took a 1.2 billion pound write-down in October.

Imperial's statement said that first-half adjusted operating profit is likely to be down year on year, but that full-year results remain in line with its expectations. It said that 55 percent of full-year profit will be delivered in the second half, aided by cost-saving measures.

MARKET DIVERGENCE

"The growth momentum in key markets in Africa and the Middle East and Asia-Pacific is being offset by the current adverse market dynamics in Europe, with increasing levels of illicit trade," Chief Executive Alison Cooper said.

The company's shares fell by 4.8 percent in early trading before recovering slightly to be down 4.2 percent at 1004 GMT, making it one of the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 index .FTSE.

"The (statement) highlights, in our view, the need for Imperial to deliver growth outside its core European markets," said Panmure Gordon analysts, who rate the stock a "buy".

Shares in rivals British American Tobacco (BATS.L) and Swedish Match (SWMA.ST) were down 1.17 percent and 1.36 percent respectively. Imperial shares currently trade on a price to earnings ratio of about 11, against a sector average of nearly 14, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Imperial, which makes brands including JPS, Davidoff and Gauloises Blondes, posted a 2 percent year-on-year rise in net revenue in the October to December period, its first quarter, and said that its stick-equivalent volumes - cigarettes and fine-cut tobacco - were down 1 percent over the period.

Revenue in its key strategic brands rose 12 percent, while volumes grew 10 percent against the same period in the previous year.

The company also said that finance director, Bob Dyrbus, has decided to retire after a 25-year career with Imperial and that it has appointed Mark Williamson as deputy chairman of the board.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Goodman)