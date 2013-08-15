FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON Imperial Tobacco Group IMT.L said its volumes fell by 7 percent in the first nine months as it continued to be hurt by austerity measures, rising unemployment and illicit trade in Europe.
The British company, which makes Gauloises, Davidoff, West and JPS cigarettes, said its reported stick equivalent volume declined 7 percent, against 5.9 percent in the first half, while reported revenue was down 3 percent.
Chief Executive Alison Cooper said the group's full-year expectations remained unchanged.
The group said in April that growth in its earnings per share would be towards the lower end of its 4-8 percent target range.
Imperial's shares have fallen 9 percent since the start of the year, underperforming its bigger rival BAT (BATS.L) by 19 percent.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
PARIS France sets out to dispel a national stereotype in its latest advertising push to lure financial companies from Britain, with the slogan: "You think we don't work much? We just like to be effective."