LONDON Imperial Tobacco IMT.L pushed through price rises to lift nine-month revenue by 3 percent as the world's no. 4 cigarette group benefited from the ending of a price war in Spain and put many of its other 2011 problems behind it.

The British group, which sells over 340 billion cigarettes annually of brands such as Gauloises, Davidoff, West and JPS, said on Tuesday its volumes for the nine months to end-June fell three percent, so it relied on price rises for its sales growth.

Chief Executive Alison Cooper said that these four key brands drove overall growth with revenues up 13 percent, while strong emerging market growth in areas like Asia-Pacific and Africa helped offset still difficult markets such as Spain.

"Challenging conditions persist in some markets but we have a strong record of delivering growth in this environment and remain in a good position to continue maximising value for shareholders," she said in a nine-month trading statement.

The group, which has a majority of its business in western Europe with its three largest markets being Britain, Germany and Spain, added that its operating performance for its financial year to end-September was in line with its own expectations.

The Bristol-based company has aimed to counter the downturn in Europe by offering cheaper cigarettes and roll-your-own tobacco products for many smokers, and also raise the price of brands for more affluent consumers.

The group saw a return to sales growth in the first three months of 2012 to offset a fall in the last quarter of 2011 when Spanish woes, destocking in the United States and Ukraine and United Nations sanctions on Syria hit group revenues.

Imperial shares have recovered from a low in January of 2,213 pence to close on Monday at 2,449 pence.

Some analysts see better value in the stock trading on 11.6 times 2012 forecast earnings compared with British American Tobacco (BATS.L), which reports half-year results on Wednesday, trading on 14.8.

(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by David Cowell)