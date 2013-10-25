Protesting miners and residents throw rocks at police near Impala Platinum's Rustenburg mine, February 16, 2012, as a month-long strike at the world's second-largest producer of the precious metal turned violent. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said it will canvass its members on Monday at Impala Platinum on whether to go on strike after wage talks failed.

A government mediator on Thursday granted the union permission to call a strike against Implats, the world's second-largest producer of the precious metal.

"We will first have to consult with our members to check what route they want to take," AMCU's National Treasurer Jimmy Gama told Reuters on Friday.

"If they say they want to go on strike, we will serve the employer with the notice."

Implats said it had offered its lowest-paid workers increases of at least 8 percent for 2014 and then annual raises of 7 percent for the following two years. South Africa's inflation rate is currently 6 percent.

Known for its uncompromising stance in negotiations, AMCU has been pushing for a more than doubling of the minimum basic pay for entry-level miners to 12,500 rand ($1,300) a month under the populist battle cry of a "living wage."

On Wednesday, AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa said he expected to reach a similar impasse this week with Anglo American Platinum, the world No. 1 platinum producer.

The union had also rejected increases of up to 8 percent from gold producers, which were accepted by its rival, the National Union of Mineworkers.

($1 = 9.7635 South African rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by David Dolan)