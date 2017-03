MILAN One of the key shareholders of Italy's biggest construction Impregilo IPGI.MI is mulling a takeover bid on the rest of the company, a financial source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source said builder Salini, which took control of Impregilo board after a fight with peer Gavio, was considering the idea of a bid. Salini declined to comment on the issue.

The Gavio and Salini families both own nearly 30 percent of Impregilo. Salini took board control of Impregilo in July, but the feud between the two families has continued.

