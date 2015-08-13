AMSTERDAM Dutch financial markets regulator AFM ordered a halt to trading in engineering firm Imtech IMUN.AS on Thursday in expectation of a major announcement from the company.

Imtech filed for, and was granted, protection from creditors on Tuesday.

The company's stock has collapsed from over 200 euros per share since a major accounting scandal hit its German and Polish operations in 2013.

Two potential buyers are reportedly interested in buying parts of Imtech's operations. On Tuesday, PON Holdings said it would consider purchasing Imtech's marine division.

A spokesman for PON said Thursday the company remains interested. PON has not named any offer price.

On Thursday, Dutch news agency ANP reported that a Dutch installation firm Kuijpers may be interested in parts of Imtech's Netherlands subsidiary.

Kuijpers which has 800 employees, could not immediately be reached for comment. Imtech employs 22,000 people in 35 countries.

Imtech's managers say they hope to preserve as much of the company's operations as possible. Imtech administrators said on Wednesday they hope to sell most of the company to a single buyer.

