Britons came out in force to buy new cars in the first quarter, according to figures from top dealers, the latest signal that the car sales are resilient in the face of a return to recession for the broader economy.

UK industry leader Pendragon Plc, whose 250-plus retail outlets trade as Stratstone, Evans Halshaw and Chatfields -- reported a 15.7 percent increase in new car market registrations on a like-for-like basis.

Rival Inchcape Plc -- which has 128 franchised retail centres in the UK -- said like-for-like revenue in the country rose 4.9 percent, boosted by strong sales of cars in the premium and luxury segments, while Lookers Plc said its new car retail sales rose 6 percent.

"What's driving the new car performance is prestige. People who have got a job and feel stable will buy cars at the moment because the cost of financing is very low," Panmure Gordon analyst Mike Allen said.

New car sales for the first three months of 2012 rose 0.9 percent across the UK, industry data revealed last month.

That trend seemed to have strengthened in April with car sales rising 3.3 percent in the month, the data showed, even though the UK economy slipped back into recession in the first quarter.

Thursday's figures from the dealers themselves showed that used car sales also rose strongly with an 11 percent jump in volumes at Lookers. Pendragon reported an 11.4 percent increase on a like-for-like basis.

LUXURY DEMAND

All three car dealers sounded a bullish note about their sales prospects for the coming months.

Inchcape said it expected to deliver a "solid trading performance" in 2012 on the back of strong growth for high-end cars in the Asia-Pacific and emerging markets and continued market-share gains from luxury brands in the UK.

Pendragon also said it was on track to deliver on expectations for the full year while Lookers forecast a strong first half.

"There's no doubt that they've had a good first half, I think the key question is whether it's going to be sustained in the second half," Panmure's Allen said.

Shares of Inchcape were up 2 percent at 351.3 pence at 12:18 p.m. on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. Pendragon and Lookers shares were trading flat at 14.25 pence and 63 pence respectively.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Gopakumar Warrier)