LONDON Multinational car dealer Inchcape (INCH.L) posted a 5.8 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by growth at its motor distribution unit and premium car sales.

The London-based firm, which sells and distributes cars for manufacturers such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW in 26 countries, on Tuesday reported a pre-tax profit of 134.2 million pounds on sales 6.1 percent up at 3.1 billion pounds in the six months to the end of June.

Inchcape, which increased the interim dividend by 11 percent to 4 pence, said it was confident about the remainder of 2012 given its exposure to fast-growing emerging economies.

"The group operates in the right economies, with the right brands and trades in the right categories given our scale presence in Asia Pacific and the emerging markets, our focus on premium and luxury brands and our diversified profit streams," the company said.

"We believe Inchcape is engineered for growth and we expect the group to deliver a robust performance in 2012."

However, the company said it expected trading environment to remain challenging in the UK and Europe as austerity measures dampen consumer confidence.

Inchcape shares, which have gained 32 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at 388.8 pence on Monday, valuing the company at around 1.8 billion pounds.

