LONDON The squeeze on most Britons' incomes is set to ease this year as inflation falls, a fiscal policy thinktank said on Thursday, though low-income households and in particular families with children are still being hit hardest by government austerity.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies' analysis will further fuel the debate about changes to Chancellor George Osborne's plans in the run-up to his March 21 budget announcement for the 2012-2013 fiscal year.

Osborne has come under fire for plans to scrap child benefit for high earners from members of his own Conservative Party, while junior coalition partner the Liberal Democrats are pushing for a higher income tax threshold to help households with lower earnings.

The IFS said the median household income is still set to fall by another 0.6 percent in the 2012/2013 fiscal year, after a 6.4 percent drop over the past two years. Middle-income earners will then see their budgets stabilise the following year, the IFS said.

"Nevertheless, even once average income starts to bounce back, its recovery is expected to be sluggish for some time," said IFS economist Robert Joyce.

"New tax and benefit measures to be introduced in the coming year as part of the government's deficit reduction efforts will, unsurprisingly, reduce household incomes on average," he said. "The major demographic group who will lose the most from this set of reforms is households with children."

The total drop from the pre-crisis peak of more than 7 percent for middle incomes would be the steepest decline in living standards since the inflation-ridden 1970s, when income fell by 7.5 percent peak to trough, the IFS said.

By 2016, the median income will only be back at 2002/2003 levels and a staggering 22 percent below the level it would have reached had it grown by the historical average of 1.6 percent per year, the IFS said.

Britons have cut back spending over the past few years due to the squeeze on their budgets from the government's steps to erase the huge public budget deficit and from soaring prices which outpaced meagre wage increases.

The government and the Bank of England are banking on a rise in consumption later this year as inflation is set to fall.

The IFS analysis is based on the forecasts produced by the government's Office for Budget Responsibility, which will update its growth and inflation predictions alongside the Chancellor's budget on March 21.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter)