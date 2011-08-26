DUBLIN Publishing group Independent News & Media Plc further cut costs and payed back debt in a "remarkably tough" first half of 2011, sending its shares 7 percent higher.

The Dublin-based group has radically restructured over the past two years, selling its flagship UK title the Independent, as well as interests in India, shutting loss-making newspapers in Ireland and swapping debt for equity to secure its future.

INM's pre-exceptional operating profit for the six months to June 30 fell to 34.5 million euros (30.2 million pounds), in line with the expectations of three analysts polled by Reuters and reflecting a 7.3 percent year-on-year fall in underlying advertising revenue and 2.1 percent dip in circulation compared with last year.

The group said with advertising conditions set to remain tough and volatile, it was targeting full-year operating profit in the range of 78-83 million euros. The top end of the forecast would represent a flat year-on-year performance.

"We're seeing very volatile advertising, some weeks are good and some are poor. You hit a poor week and you fear for what's going to happen in the future and you hit a good week and think, great we're back on track again," Chief Financial Officer Donal Buggy told Reuters in an interview.

"It is tough out there ... While it's hard to forecast, we have got eight months of the year out of the way so we would be confident about our range of EBIT."

Buggy said he expected advertising revenue to fall by 4 percent for the year as a whole due to better comparators in the second half with the group not anticipating any material uplift or normalisation in advertising conditions this year.

The remarks echo those of British regional publisher Johnston Press which said on Thursday it remained cautious about the advertising outlook for the year after a 10 percent drop in ad sales in the first half.

Regarding the closure Britain's News of the World -- which INM printed in Ireland -- Chief Executive Gavin O'Reilly told an analysts' call that its exit had a material and positive impact on the sales of INM's two Irish Sunday titles.

AGGRESSIVE COST MANAGEMENT

Despite the tough conditions, analysts were impressed with the 4.4 percent reduction in operating costs and shares in the group, which have lost half their value since June in a sector-wide slump, were 7.5 percent higher at 0.27 euros by 9:30 a.m. British time.

"INM has again delivered on expectations and targets, with earnings coming in bang in line with our forecasts and showing further progress on debt reduction," Simon McGrotty, an analyst at Davy Stockbrokers, wrote in a note.

"In light of a very tough revenue environment, we expect INM to aggressively manage its cost base for the remainder of the year, and remain confident it will continue to achieve its goals of cash generation and debt reduction."

Buggy said the cost savings achieved so far would have a year-on-year impact and that the group would be targeting a similar debt pay-down in the second half as the first, when it reduced its debt pile by 21.5 million euros to 452.1 million.

On its two main markets, Buggy said he saw a good deal of hope for South Africa while he did not expect a big drop in Ireland, the subject of an IMF/EU bailout late last year.

South Africa's economy was in "a fairly good financial position," Buggy said. Wal-Mart's plans to enter that market were also a vote of confidence in the economy, he said.

"I think Ireland, probably, has taken its medicine. I'm not saying it's going to get really that much better quickly but I don't see a big drop in Ireland coming forward."

(Editing by David Holmes and Helen Massy-Beresford)