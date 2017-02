Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare (C), surrounded by his supporters, prays at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves from a car after being detained by police in New Delhi August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

With the national flag in hand, supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare travel down a road on their bikes and vehicles during an anti-government protest rally against corruption in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare raise Indian national flags during a protest rally against corruption in Mumbai August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told parliament on Wednesday the protesting methods of Anna Hazare were "misconceived," attacking the Gandhian social activist who is staging a fast against corruption in Asia's third-largest economy.

Singh's government is struggling to put the lid on spiralling protests across the country demonstrating in solidarity with Hazare's fast.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams and Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)