Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
India's defence ministry has issued a final "show cause" notice to AgustaWestland seeking to cancel a deal to buy a dozen helicopters and gave the Italian company 21 days to reply, a government official said on Wednesday.
The official said the company, a subsidiary of Finmeccanica, has been asked to explain why action should not be taken against for violating the terms of the pre-contract integrity pact.
In February, India froze payments on the 560 million euro ($762.91 million) contract to the helicopters after the deal became mired in allegations of bribery and the then-CEO of Finmeccanica was arrested by Italian police for allegedly paying bribes to secure the deal.
AgustaWestland denies the allegations.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a build-up in debt and strives to keep a lid on risks in its financial sector.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.