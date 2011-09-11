A police officer uses a ladder to climb a tree to look for evidence at the site of a bomb blast outside the High Court in New Delhi September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

NEW DELHI Indian police have detained two people in connection with a bomb blast that killed 14 people outside a New Delhi court house last week, the Hindu newspaper reported on Sunday.

The two men, from the Indian controlled Kashmir state, were arrested in Rajasthan state.

"As of now we have nothing to share with the media," a home ministry spokesman told Reuters.

Security agencies have scrambled for leads since Wednesday's blast, for which two Islamist militant groups have claimed responsibility, but have so far not announced any major breakthrough.

Critics, including opposition parties, have accused Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government of not doing enough to keep Indians safe from militant attacks.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)