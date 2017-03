Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol next to a stream near the Line of Control (LoC), a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, at Sabjiyan sector of Poonch district, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

NEW DELHI Ceasefire violations on India's de-facto border with Pakistan have come down over the past two to three months, India's defence minister A.K. Antony told reporters at a defence exhibition on Thursday.

The nuclear-armed rivals have fought three wars since 1947, two of them over Kashmir. Both control a part of the Muslim-majority region but claim it in full.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)