MUMBAI The Indian government will issue a net 144.54 billion rupees (1.41 billion pounds) of 91-day Treasury bills through a gross borrowing of 6.33 trillion rupees and repayment of 6.18 trillion rupees in the 2014/15 fiscal year, according to budget document.

The net issuance via 364-day t-bills will be 200.99 billion rupees through a gross borrowing of 1.57 trillion rupees and repayment of 1.369 trillion rupees.

The gross borrowing for 182-day t-bills will be 1.49 trillion rupees which will be entirely repaid, budget document showed.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)