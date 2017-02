Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper speaks to Canadian business officials in Dakar October 11, 2012. Harper is visiting Senegal before attending the 14th annual Francophonie summit in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Joe Penney

NEW DELHI Fears of more global economic hard times are deterring investors and there are signs that protectionism is on the rise, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a World Economic Forum meeting in New Delhi, Harper said consensus was slipping at the G20 group of nations, which has been key in coordinating international policy during the financial crisis since 2008.

(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)