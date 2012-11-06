India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd R) prepares to shake hands with his Canadian counterpart Stephen Harper (2nd L), as Harper's wife Laureen (L) and Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur look on, during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace... REUTERS/B Mathur

NEW DELHI Canadian firms will soon be able export uranium and nuclear reactors to India for the first time in almost four decades, as the result of an agreement reached between the two countries, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.

He did not give a timeline for when the deal would be implemented.

Speaking during a visit to India, Harper also said Canada welcomed foreign investment, after Canada temporarily blocked Malaysian state oil firm Petronas' C$5.17 billion ($5.17 billion) bid for gas producer Progress Energy Resources on October 20.

(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)