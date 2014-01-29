Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
MUMBAI India's central bank has not raised interest rates to fight off the recent global emerging market sell-off, but to tamp down inflationary pressures, Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.
"I think for (some) time we have been saying very clearly we are focused on preserving the value of the rupee, in the domestic context," he told analysts on a conference call a day after the central bank unexpectedly raised its key rate by 25 basis points.
"Preserving it in the domestic context will preserve it in the international context. Preserving in the domestic context means bringing inflation under control. Once we do that, we believe investor confidence naturally follows," he said.
(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.